The European Union’s foreign ministers are set to convene on Monday to debate a regional embargo on goods originating from Israeli communities located in Judea and Samaria, AFP reported.

The scheduled talks follow significant internal lobbying from multiple member nations demanding institutional pushback from the wider bloc, diplomatic sources confirmed Friday.

Insiders noted that the upcoming summit in Brussels is not intended to produce definitive legislative outcomes. Rather, the session is designed to gauge the political appetite of the various governments and determine if a consensus can be built to advance the policy.

Independently, a handful of individual European nations - most notably Spain, Ireland , and the Netherlands - have already instituted unilateral commercial penalties targeting Israeli production inside Judea and Samaria.

In response to demands for a unified continental strategy, the EU's executive branch drafted a series of potential trade restrictions earlier this week, identifying a total import embargo as a key pathway.

However, a fundamental disagreement persists within Brussels regarding the legal mechanism required to enact such a policy. Officials remain divided over whether a trade ban would necessitate the unanimous consent of all 27 member governments, or if it could instead pass via a weighted majority vote.

Amid these internal calculations, diplomats indicated that foundational EU heavyweights Germany and Italy have not yet staked out a firm position on the proposal.

Last year, nine European Union countries formally called upon the European Commission to develop proposals aimed at discontinuing trade between the EU and Israeli communities in Judea and Samaria.

This initiative was conveyed in a letter addressed to EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas, signed by the foreign ministers of Belgium, Finland, Ireland, Luxembourg, Poland, Portugal, Slovenia, Spain, and Sweden.

The ministers' appeal referenced a July 2024 advisory opinion from the International Court of Justice, which declared “Israel's occupation of Palestinian territories and the settlements within them as illegal". The Court's opinion further stated that nations should implement measures to prevent trade or investment relations that contribute to the continuation of this situation.

(Arutz Sheva-Israel National News' North American desk is keeping you updated until the start of Shabbat in New York. The time posted automatically on all Israel National News articles, however, is Israeli time.)