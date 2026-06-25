As part of the ongoing cooperation between the Israeli Navy and the German Navy, a German Navy vessel conducted a port visit at the Port of Haifa

The visit marks another step in strengthening the professional and operational ties between the two navies.

During the visit, a joint sail (PASSEX) was conducted between the German Navy vessel and an Israeli Navy vessel as part of efforts to enhance operational cooperation, exchange knowledge, and deepen the professional relationship between the two navies.

In addition, joint professional activities were held between Israeli Navy personnel and the German Navy. Among these, a courtesy meeting took place between the Commander of the Haifa Naval Base, Rear Admiral Erez Ben Zion, and the Commander of the German 4th Frigate Squadron, Captain Volker Kübsch, along with the Commanding Officer of the German vessel, Commander Rico Geisler.

During the meeting, they discussed the continued cooperation between the two navies and ways to further strengthen ties between the forces.

The port visit highlights the close cooperation between the Israeli Navy and the German Navy, as well as their shared commitment to strengthening relations between the two navies.