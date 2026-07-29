The number of haredi recruits joining the IDF has risen steadily in recent years, according to data from the IDF Manpower Directorate published by Yedioth Ahronoth. The figures show annual increases of more than 1,000 recruits, reflecting a significant shift in enlistment trends.

According to the report, several factors have contributed to the rise, including growing public pressure amid the army's severe manpower shortage, Supreme Court rulings that led to stricter enforcement of enlistment obligations, and a transition from institutional sanctions to measures targeting individuals.

Before the outbreak of the war, the IDF enlisted approximately 1,700 haredi recruits each year. That number increased to about 2,200 during the first year of the war through July 2024, climbed to roughly 2,800 by July 2025, and has now surpassed 4,000 recruits over the past year.

The IDF says it has introduced a range of initiatives aimed at accommodating haredi service members while preserving their religious lifestyle. These include the establishment of the Hashmonaim Brigade and dedicated service tracks such as the Kodkod program.

Despite the increase in enlistment, military officials say the army continues to face a critical manpower shortage. According to the IDF, it is currently short approximately 7,500 soldiers, as well as a similar number of combat support personnel, following more than 950 military fatalities and thousands of wounded since the start of the war.

Defense officials estimate that the enlistment potential within the haredi community is significantly greater, noting that each draft class includes approximately 14,000 haredi men eligible for military service.

As part of efforts to further expand recruitment, the IDF Chief of Staff recently signed a General Staff directive establishing three formal tracks for haredi service. The directive is intended to provide clear guidelines for recruits and rabbinical leaders while formally protecting the rights of haredi soldiers. The army also appointed Brig. Gen. Avinoam Emunah as adviser on haredi affairs, a role that includes overseeing initiatives such as the Hashmonaim Brigade.

The IDF is also exploring additional frameworks, including separate haredi company units and a dedicated training system that would offer officer training and expanded opportunities in combat support and frontline combat roles.