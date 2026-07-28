תיעוד: חיסול המחבל שהשתתף בחטיפת ישראלים צילום: דובר צה"ל

During an IDF strike in the Khan Yunis area yesterday (Monday), terrorist Mohammed Khalil Mohammed Aslam was eliminated. Aslam served as a Nukhba platoon commander in the Palestinian Islamic Jihad terrorist organization.

The IDF stated that during October 7th massacre, Aslam commanded a terrorist cell that was actively involved in the abduction of Israeli civilians from communities near the Gaza border.

"Recently, Aslam was involved in advancing terrorist activities and attack plans intended to harm IDF forces and citizens of the State of Israel," the IDF said.