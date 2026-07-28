צה"ל פשט על כפרי התפר דובר צה"ל

IDF forces from the Efraim Regional Brigade completed a large-scale brigade-wide operation in recent days against infiltration channels along the seamline between central Israel and Samaria.

As part of the operation, the forces operated in several villages simultaneously, searched dozens of locations, and arrested approximately 30 individuals wanted on suspicion of involvement in trafficking illegal entrants and assisting infiltrations into Israeli territory.

The activity focused on towns and villages along the seamline, including Tulkarm, Qalqilya, Shuweika, and Azun Atme, among others. The IDF stressed that the operation targeted organizational and operational infrastructure that enables infiltrations, and not illegal entrants themselves.

The IDF explained that the operation was part of an ongoing effort to bolster the defense along the seamline, one of the central security zones in the defense of the Israeli home front.

Along the sector, the forces are constantly operating to locate, prevent, and foil infiltration attempts and terrorist activity, while incorporating intelligence, technological means, operational activity, and collaborating with all security bodies.

Over the past year, the Efraim Brigade has undergone a conceptual, operational, and intelligence change in its approach to infiltrations. In this framework, the brigade created a dedicated "seamline cell," which compiles all information and research on the subject and creates an up-to-date snapshot of the situation, after it was found that a large percentage of infiltrations were committed by trafficking gangs that operate systematically along the seamline.

According to the IDF, the intelligence conclusions led to the decision to move the focus from the infiltrators themselves to the traffickers and the infrastructure that aids them. Accordingly, the brigade's forces launched a large-scale operation simultaneously in several locations to arrest the suspects and disrupt the trafficking network.

The Israel Defense Forces said the current operation is part of a broader series of measures implemented in recent months to strengthen security in the area. Among the steps taken are the establishment of the Panther Battalion, a regional unit specializing in operations along the seam line, the reinforcement of defensive deployments throughout the sector, the expansion of intelligence efforts against infiltration networks, and offensive operations such as Operation Wall of Iron in Tulkarm, under which forces have targeted terrorist infrastructure threatening communities along the seam line.

The commander of the Ephraim Brigade, Col. P., said: “Defense along the seam line begins with initiative and offensive action. A continuous presence deep inside the villages, focused operations against infiltration infrastructure, and sustained engagement with the enemy generate high-quality intelligence, enable us to strike the enemy, and dismantle terrorist infrastructure."