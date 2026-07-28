Minister of Defense Israel Katz held a security meeting on Monday attended by IDF Chief of Staff Eyal Zamir, to discuss Judea and Samaria.

The heads of the Operations Directorate and Intelligence Directorate, the Coordinator of Government Activities in the Territories (COGAT), the commander of the Judea and Samaria District Police, the Defense Minister's Military Secretary, BG Hisham Ibrahim, and Shin Bet and defense establishment officials.

At the conclusion of the meeting, Katz ordered the IDF to expand its offensive operations against Palestinian terror, which, according to him, "Is trying to lift its head again," and to prepare to take control of an additional "refugee" camp.

The directive is to follow the model implemented in the Jenin, Tulkarm, and Nur a-Shams terror camps, which were evacuated, cleared of terrorist infrastructure, and constantly occupied by IDF forces.

The Defense Minister's office noted that Katz directed the policy upon taking office with the support of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

The office further stated that, according to defense establishment figures, these operations led to an 80% decress in terrorist activity in 2025, with the trend continuing into 2026.