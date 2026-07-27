Netanyahu takes off for Washington

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu departed for Washington on Monday afternoon for a diplomatic visit centered on a series of meetings with US President Donald Trump.

Before boarding his flight, Netanyahu emphasized the importance of the discussions to be held at the White House, saying that Iran would top the agenda.

This will be Netanyahu and Trump's eight meeting.

"I am on my way to Washington for a meeting with our friend, President Donald Trump. This is my eighth meeting with him since he was elected president for his second term, more than any other international leader," Netanyahu said. "This is a great privilege, but it is also a great responsibility."

"From my experience as Prime Minister, during these complex times we must act with both great determination and great wisdom. We will discuss all the issues on the agenda, first and foremost, Iran. Naturally, our goal is to safeguard our security and also to expand the circle of peace around us.

"I am embarking on this mission with one clear goal - to ensure the security, strength, and future of our dear State of Israel.

"And I am also embarking on another mission: To pay final respects to our friend, a true friend of mine and of the State of Israel, Lindsey Graham, one of the greatest friends the State of Israel has ever known. And I am certain that in this matter, I also represent you, the citizens of Israel."

On Sunday, Netanyahu said, "I will fly to Washington to meet, at his invitation, with President Trump, and afterward attend the memorial service for a great friend of Israel, Senator Lindsey Graham. I must say that he was one of Israel's greatest friends since the state's establishment, and it is only fitting that we pay him this tribute. I will also speak with President Trump about all the issues on the agenda, including the situation in Iran."

The emphasis on Netanyahu's planned meetings with senior administration officials comes amid differing views regarding the future of Israel's military operations in the region. As part of the preparations for the visit, Netanyahu also spoke yesterday with U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio, who is regarded within Israel's diplomatic establishment as holding positions closely aligned with Israel.