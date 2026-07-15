Sen. Lindsey Graham will be missed by all those who pursue justice. Graham was extraordinarily courageous.

He stuck by his convictions as both a patriotic American, and as a lover of Zion. When called upon he could be ferocious .

So it was 2018 during the Senate’s Kavanaugh hearings for Supreme Courte Justice, or as I named it in an article I wrote, Dec. 10, 2018…

“The Kavanaugh Inquisition…the Story of America 2018." Yes.

An Inquisition it was all right as one DEMOCRAT senator after another took turns slamming Kavanaugh for one reason, he was Trump’s nominee for Supreme Court.

If you wondered what injustice and cruelty was like during the Dark Ages, there it was before your eyes on television.

This was not America’s finest hour, but it was a lesson on inhumanity when a group of men, and a few women, apply for themselves the laws of the jungle.

Among the Democrats, the word was out to Get Trump, by any means, and if Trump was unavailable for ritualistic slaughter, his man Kavanaugh will do.

So they brought forth false witness after false witness, all of whom provided testimony so harsh but so vague that it left Kavanaugh hopelessly baffled.

Who were these people that these Democrats had dug up?

One in particular, the star witness, typified the case against Brett Kavanaugh. She THINKS she had seen Kavanaugh before, but was not sure. Yes, back in high school, well, nothing really happened, so I can’t really say if Brett was there or not. But nothing actually happened, and even if it had, I can’t say if Brett even went to the same high school.

One man exposed the farce. This was Senator Lindsey Graham. He shamed them all for torturing a good man.

Will anyone join me, he asked rhetorically, in demanding decency in the face of so much evil.

In the end, he drew applause all around the room for the power of his words, and the spell against Kavanaugh was broken.

Thanks to Senator Lindsey Graham.

We knew this man. Which is to say, that for those of us who love Israel, there was always one man who stood with us undaunted from whatever came to harm us, left or right.

Recall, how a rather new team of right-wingers came straight to accuse us of dual loyalties if we dared to speak in favor of Israel.

Senator Graham brushed those aside as nonsense.

To the contrary, according to Senator Graham, who maintained that Israel is America’s brother, more than ally, but part of America’s value to the world.

Israel, he said, is the Bible come true, the Bible come to life. Moses is our Lawgiver.

Israel is to be honored and celebrated.

Israel is one of us.

We say, in the place where there are no men, be a man. Lindsey Graham was a Mensch.

We miss him terribly.