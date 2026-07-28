Conservative commentator Sean Hannity paid tribute to the late Senator Lindsey Graham during the Senator's funeral, describing him as a man devoted to peace and a steadfast supporter of Israel and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Speaking during a memorial segment, Hannity rejected claims that Graham was a warmonger, saying that "he loved peace, Israel, and Benjamin Netanyahu."

"He loved the State of Israel. He loved the people of Israel," Hannity said, adding that Graham "desperately wanted a lasting peace in the Middle East."

Hannity portrayed Graham as a close friend of Israel whose support for the Jewish state remained a defining aspect of his public life.