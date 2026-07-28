WATCH LIVE: Lindsey Graham’s funeral service at Washington National Cathedral

The funeral service for US Senator Lindsey Graham was held today at the Washington National Cathedral.

US President Donald Trump spoke at the service and recalled an argument he and the Senator had during the 2016 presidential election.

“Back in 2016, Lindsey said something rather nasty on his flight to becoming the next president of the United States," Trump said. “So naturally, I did something that I shouldn’t have done - I shared his personal cell phone number with the millions of people that happened to be watching that particular day."

Trump called this act the "beginning of a friendship, in a way."

“But it was Lindsey who had the last laugh, because while I blew up his phone for one day, we became great friends, and Lindsey did not stop calling me for the next 10 years," he said, calling Graham a "tough cookie."

Senator Graham was a strong supporter of the State of Israel. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu flew in to Washington to attend the funeral and meet with President Trump earlier today.

Fox News host Sean Hannity called Senator Graham "good for ratings" and praised his support for Israel, saying: "He loved the State of Israel. He loved the people of Israel," and that "Lindsey desperately wanted a lasting peace in the Middle East."