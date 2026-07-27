Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is scheduled to depart today (Monday) for a brief visit to the United States following an invitation from President Donald Trump.

During his stay in Washington, Netanyahu is expected to hold working meetings with Trump and other senior US administration officials.

In addition to the diplomatic meetings, the Prime Minister will attend the memorial service for Republican Senator Lindsey Graham.

According to officials in the Prime Minister's Office and in Jerusalem, the visit will focus primarily on developments concerning Iran, as well as the various fronts across the Middle East.

Netanyahu reportedly told members of the Security Cabinet that he is concerned the US administration may increase pressure on Israel to withdraw from areas in Lebanon, Syria, and the Gaza Strip. He made clear to the ministers that he intends to stand firm against such demands and reject them outright.

Referring to the visit yesterday, Netanyahu said: "I will fly to Washington to meet, at his invitation, with President Trump, and afterward attend the memorial service for a great friend of Israel, Senator Lindsey Graham. I must say that he was one of Israel's greatest friends since the state's establishment, and it is only fitting that we pay him this tribute. I will also speak with President Trump about all the issues on the agenda, including the situation in Iran."

The emphasis on Netanyahu's planned meetings with senior administration officials comes amid differing views regarding the future of Israel's military operations in the region. As part of the preparations for the visit, Netanyahu also spoke yesterday with U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio, who is regarded within Israel's diplomatic establishment as holding positions closely aligned with Israel.