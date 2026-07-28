Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his wife Sara Netanyahu attended a dinner last night (Monday) in Washington in memory of Senator Lindsey Graham.

The gathering was attended by members of the late senator’s family, his close associates, senior U.S. administration officials, and members of Congress.

During the event, Prime Minister Netanyahu held a warm conversation with Darline Graham Nordone, the senator’s sister, as well as with other members of his family and those in attendance.

Participants at the event paid tribute to Graham’s remarkable work and legacy, highlighting their shared commitment to continuing the fight against antisemitism and strengthening the deep ties between the United States and Israel.

Prime Minister Netanyahu said at the event: “America has lost a great patriot. Israel has lost one of its greatest friends and supporters. And I have lost a dear friend. Lindsey was wholeheartedly committed to the security of the United States, the security of Israel, and the relentless fight against antisemitism. I will miss him greatly, and we will all miss him greatly."