Syrian President Ahmad al-Sharaa said in an interview with Al Jazeera that Syria does not intend to intervene militarily in Lebanon.

However, he warned that Damascus is deeply concerned about the possibility of internal unrest in Lebanon, saying such a scenario would have a direct and negative impact on Syria.

Al-Sharaa also emphasized that allowing groups outside the authority of the state to possess weapons has led to disastrous consequences in the region over the past four decades.

As such, Syria supports the authority of a strong central government holding a monopoly on arms and law enforcement, with only the state having the authority to make decisions on war and peace.

Last week, Kan 11 News revealed that operational plans for a potential intervention regarding Hezbollah in Lebanon are taking shape within Syria’s defense establishment.

These preparations are taking place behind the scenes, contrasting with official statements by Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa, who publicly rejected US President Donald Trump’s suggestion that he take action against the organization inside the neighboring country.

A Syrian security official close to the Damascus regime recently said that plans targeting Hezbollah in Lebanon are quietly being developed, ready to be executed if necessary.

In the same conversation, the official added that the highest echelons of the Syrian security apparatus have received explicit directives to counter and thwart any Hezbollah presence on the ground.