Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa said in an interview with Al Jazeera that Syria does not intend to intervene militarily in Lebanon.

According to al-Sharaa, Damascus is engaged in talks with the Lebanese government on solutions that would help bring the country "to a place of safety."

He added that any chaos in Lebanon would have a direct impact on Syria. He stressed that Syria supports the Lebanese government and the Lebanese Armed Forces having a monopoly on weapons and sole authority over decisions of war and peace.

In the interview, which has not yet been broadcast, al-Sharaa also said that Syria is working to reach a security agreement with Israel with the participation of additional countries.

He said that if such a security agreement succeeds, it could pave the way for a comprehensive peace, without Syria relinquishing what he described as its right to the "occupied Golan."

Al-Sharaa emphasized that Syria is avoiding confrontation with Israel, saying, "We have no interest in that."