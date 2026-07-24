MK Zvi Succot (Religious Zionism Party) spoke at the scene of the deadly terror attack in which Benayahu Melet, of blessed memory, was murdered, mourning the loss of his friend, whom he said he had known for nearly 20 years.

Succot called on the state to respond forcefully against the nearby village, emphasizing that his call for revenge was directed at state institutions-not private individuals.

He described his longtime friendship with Melet, saying, "Benayahu was, first and foremost, a dear and beloved friend. I've known him for nearly 20 years. He was a man of gold-truly one of the finest people in this area. He had sharp judgment, clarity, and vision, and led many initiatives behind the scenes."

According to Succot, Melet was deeply involved in activities in the region and knew how to build cooperation among various groups on the ground.

"He wasn't widely known, but those who knew him understood just how involved he was and how well he knew how to work with everyone in the field," Succot said.

Calling for a harsh response against the nearby village, Succot said, "This village should look like Rafah. This village should look like Khan Younis."

He later said action should be taken "in the harshest, most painful, most decisive, and most extensive way possible," arguing that Israel is facing a growing wave of terrorism.

Asked whether his call for revenge could encourage young people to take matters into their own hands, Succot clarified: "I'm a member of Knesset. When I speak about revenge, I mean the institutions of the state. I do not mean private individuals."

He added, "People are truly seething," and called for a "painful" and "harsh" response against the villages and the murderers, as well as "root treatment for these villages and for Nablus, just as was done in Gaza."