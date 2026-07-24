Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defense Minister Israel Katz instructed the IDF, following consultations with members of the Security Cabinet and the heads of the security establishment, on a series of steps in response to the terrorist attacks over the past 24 hours:

* Demolition of the home of the terrorist behind this morning's attack near the village of Tell.

* Forceful action in villages acting as terrorist hubs, including arms confiscation, revocation of work permits, and additional measures.

* Reinforcement of units throughout Judea and Samaria.

* Separation of traffic routes and checkpoints.

* Accelerating the legalization of farm outposts and establishment of new ones.

Prime Minister Netanyahu and Defense Minister Katz offer their condolences to the Mellet family, whose son Benayahu was murdered this morning in the heinous attack, wish a full recovery to the injured, and stand by the security forces and the residents in their steadfast stand against terrorism.

The Prime Minister and the Minister of Defense emphasize that the security forces must be allowed to operate freely and with full force against terrorism, and call to refrain from any action that could harm their operations or divert them from their primary mission of protecting the citizens of Israel and defeating terrorism.