Iran threatened to strike Israel again should US President Donald Trump expand the strikes on Iran to include the capital, Tehran, the New York Times reported Thursday, citing two Iranian officials.

The two officials told the newspaper that Iran’s Armed Forces are anticipating and preparing for the possibility of the war expanding if Trump carries through with recent threats to strike Tehran and critical infrastructure.

The officials further said that If Trump does follow through with said threats, Iran will expand the fight regionally, including by striking Tel Aviv and asking the Houthi rebels in Yemen to close Bab al-Mandab, a strategic waterway in the Red Sea.

Earlier on Thursday, Trump told Axios' Barak Ravid that he is considering launching an attack on Iran on a scale beyond all previous attacks.

"I am considering a massive attack. Bigger than ever before. I am close to making a decision. We are all set for it," Trump said.

Trump added that Israel would join the US military's operation if he asked, but said that the US does not need the help in order to carry out the strikes he is considering.

Addressing the attempts to revive talks to end the conflict, Trump said that the Iranian regime has not "received enough pain yet."

On Wednesday, the President warned that the US would begin blowing up Iranian bridges and power plants if Iran does not cease its attacks on international shipping.