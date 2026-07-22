US President Donald Trump threatened a further escalation against Iran today (Wednesday), warning that the US would begin blowing up Iranian bridges and power plants if Iran does not cease its attacks on international shipping.

Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform: "From this point forward, any time the Islamic Republic of Iran shoots at a ship in the Strait of Hormuz, whether it be by Missile, Rocket, Drone, or any other device or weapon, the United States will bomb and destroy ONE BRIDGE OR POWER PLANT, including those located next to, or in, the Capital City of Tehran. Thank you for your attention to this matter! President DONALD J. TRUMP."

Earlier this afternoon, the Iranian Tasnim news agency reported a large explosion on Larak Island in the Strait of Hormuz, following a US missile launch.

Earlier, the US Central Command announced that last night it successfully completed another wave of strikes against Iran - this is the 11th night in a row.

According to the announcement, US military forces attacked military operations centers, naval capabilities, aircraft hangars, drone storage facilities, and military logistics infrastructure of Iran, with the aim of further eroding its ability to threaten commercial shipping in the Strait of Hormuz.

"Over the past three months, Iran has attacked more than 30 commercial vessels transiting the international waterway, which is vital to regional and global trade. These unjustified attacks have endangered hundreds of innocent sailors and violated freedom of navigation," the Central Command said.

The announcement also emphasized that "despite Iranian aggression, the Strait of Hormuz remains open to the passage of commercial vessels. Since the beginning of May, CENTCOM forces have helped secure the passage of approximately 900 commercial vessels and 450 million barrels of crude oil."

According to Iranian media, the American attacks in this round were extensive and hit targets in Bahman, Mahshahr, Bandar Abbas, Chabahar, Bushehr, and Parchin, among others. It was also reported that air defense systems were activated in the Sohank neighborhood in northeastern Tehran, west of Tabriz, and in Sirik.

The US and Iran have been engaged in a shooting war for nearly two weeks, sparked by Iran's refusal to abide by its agreement to reopen the Strait of Hormuz to global shipping and attacks on ships navigating the Strait. Iran has launched missile and drone attacks on multiple countries throughout the region, including Bahrain, Kuwait, and Jordan, striking desalination and energy facilities along with US bases. Three American servicemen have been killed by Iranian attacks in Jordan.