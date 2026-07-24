US President Donald Trump issued a direct warning to Iran on Thursday, declaring that any physical damage caused to commercial ships or cargo in the region will be paid for directly using Iranian funds currently held and controlled by the United States.

“Please let this statement serve to represent, until further notice, that from this point forth, any and all damages done to Ships, Cargo, or anything related thereto, will be paid for by Iranian Money that the United States has in its possession, and controls," Trump wrote in a post on his Truth Social platform.

He added, “These damages may be very substantial but, nevertheless, this is the fair and equitable thing to do."

Earlier on Thursday, Trump told Axios' Barak Ravid that he is considering launching an attack on Iran on a scale beyond all previous attacks.

"I am considering a massive attack. Bigger than ever before. I am close to making a decision. We are all set for it," Trump said.

The President added that Israel would join the US military's operation if he asked, but said that the US does not need the help in order to carry out the strikes he is considering.

Addressing the attempts to revive talks to end the conflict, Trump said that the Iranian regime has not "received enough pain yet."

Trump warned earlier that the US would hold the Iranian regime responsible if its proxy, the Houthi terrorist organization, attacked civilian vessels.

"A year ago the United States of America attacked, very powerfully, the Houthis, for their interference with commerce and trade, by shooting at ships. Since that time, and during our conflict with Iran, they have acted very responsibly. Unfortunately, now they are starting up again, shooting at two Saudi Arabian ships last night," Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform.

"Please let this TRUTH serve to represent that if they do this again, the U.S. will hold Iran responsible, in that the Houthis are a Surrogate and/or Proxy of Iran, and major military punishment will be inflicted upon Iran and, of course, the Houthis, themselves, who I am very disappointed with in that they have, until now, acted very professionally and smart," he said.

On Wednesday, Trump told a rally in Georgia that Iran wants to make a deal with Washington, but is not yet ready for one.

"They're getting hit so hard, and they want to make a deal - but I say they're not ready to make a deal because every time they make a deal they want to change it and everything. They're not ready," Trump said.