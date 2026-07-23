Israeli defense officials increasingly believe that the escalating tensions between the United States and Iran could develop into a broader conflict in the coming days, potentially including missile attacks against Israel.

Israel is therefore preparing for the possibility of an Iranian response as early as this weekend.

Meanwhile the US Central Command (CENTCOM) on Thursday morning completed its 12th consecutive round of strikes on Iranian targets, marking the first use of heavy bombers since the campaign began.

The US has also reinstated the maritime blockade on the Strait of Hormuz.

Israeli defense officials have warned that the greater the American military pressure on Iran, the higher the likelihood that Tehran will retaliate by attacking US targets in the region, and possibly Israel, if it views the Jewish state as part of the campaign.

According to information obtained by Arutz Sheva - Israel National News, Home Front Command soldiers received phone calls on Wednesday instructing them to remain on heightened alert in the coming days. The calls were described as a precautionary measure in preparation for various scenarios amid concerns over possible regional escalation.

At this stage, no new instructions have been issued to the public.