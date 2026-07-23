US Central Command (CENTCOM) announced early Thursday morning that US forces began launching more strikes against Iranian military targets, marking the twelfth night in a row of such strikes.

"The mission will continue to further degrade Iran's ability to threaten civilian mariners and commercial vessels transiting regional waters," it said.

Prior to the official announcement, explosions were reported in several areas across Iran, including in Bandar Mahshahr and Sirik.

The US strikes came shortly after US President Donald Trump said that Iran wants to make a deal with Washington, but is not yet ready for one.

"They're getting hit so hard, and they want to make a deal - but I say they're not ready to make a deal because every time they make a deal they want to change it and everything. They're not ready," Trump told a rally in Marietta, Georgia, on Wednesday afternoon.

The President stated that the US is “winning in the Islamic Republic of Iran and we are ensuring that they will never ever be able to do to us what they have done to so many."

“They’ve killed 52,000 plus protesters. People that were protesting have been killed over the last four months. Nobody wants to talk about it," he added.

Prior to the Georgia rally, Trump threatened a further escalation against Iran, warning that the US would begin blowing up Iranian bridges and power plants if Iran does not cease its attacks on international shipping.

Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform: "From this point forward, any time the Islamic Republic of Iran shoots at a ship in the Strait of Hormuz, whether it be by Missile, Rocket, Drone, or any other device or weapon, the United States will bomb and destroy ONE BRIDGE OR POWER PLANT, including those located next to, or in, the Capital City of Tehran. Thank you for your attention to this matter! President DONALD J. TRUMP."