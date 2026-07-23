US President Donald Trump on Thursday clarified that the new civilian deal with Saudi Arabia would be dependent on the Abraham Accords.

In a post on his Truth Social social media network, Trump wrote, "The Civil Nuclear Deal (There will be no enrichment of material!) being made between the United States Department of Energy and Saudi Arabia, which pertains only to non-military use such as the ones that Iran and UAE (and others) already have, will be approved, but is totally subject to Saudi Arabia joining the very respected and successful Abraham Accords."

"The United States is not opposed to Civil (Non-Enriched) Nuclear Facilities. Thank you for your attention to this matter!"

On Wednesday, US Secretary of Energy Chris Wright and Saudi Minister of Energy Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman formally signed a peaceful nuclear cooperation agreement, setting the stage for a long-term economic and energy partnership between the two nations.

According to a statement from the Department of Energy, the pact, commonly referred to as a 123 agreement under the Atomic Energy Act of 1954, was executed alongside an accompanying bilateral safeguards agreement. Together, the two documents establish the legal framework for a multi-billion-dollar alliance intended to span decades while reinforcing international nuclear nonproliferation standards.

"These agreements reflect our two nations' shared commitment to strengthening US-Saudi commercial relations, delivering prosperity at home and security to our allies abroad," said Secretary Wright. "Rest assured, these agreements uphold the highest standards of nuclear safety and nonproliferation, while relying on the world's best nuclear technology and scientists, designed right here in the United States. Thanks to President Trump, the American nuclear renaissance is underway and will deliver long-term benefits to the American and Saudi people."

The agreement was first reported by The Wall Street Journal on Tuesday night. The report stated that the multi-billion-dollar deal guarantees American firms a commanding position in establishing the kingdom's atomic infrastructure while preventing rival foreign nations from securing the contract, according to the report.

Under a central term of the arrangement, American companies could construct a uranium enrichment plant in Saudi Arabia if an upcoming joint feasibility evaluation validates the initiative. US officials maintain that active American oversight will prevent the program from turning toward military applications.