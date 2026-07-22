US Secretary of Energy Chris Wright and Saudi Minister of Energy Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman on Wednesday formally signed a peaceful nuclear cooperation agreement, setting the stage for a long-term economic and energy partnership between the two nations.

According to a statement from the Department of Energy, the pact, commonly referred to as a 123 agreement under the Atomic Energy Act of 1954, was executed alongside an accompanying bilateral safeguards agreement. Together, the two documents establish the legal framework for a multi-billion-dollar alliance intended to span decades while reinforcing international nuclear nonproliferation standards.

Under the terms of the agreement, American companies will gain significant commercial access to Saudi Arabia’s emerging nuclear energy infrastructure. Department officials noted that the expanded footprint will directly benefit US manufacturing, industrial workers, and domestic supply chains while assisting Saudi Arabia in addressing its long-term power needs.

Additionally, federal officials stated that the combined agreements enhance both domestic and Middle Eastern security by upholding rigorous protocols for nuclear safety, security, and nonproliferation, while bolstering the global competitive position of American civil nuclear technology.

"These agreements reflect our two nations' shared commitment to strengthening US-Saudi commercial relations, delivering prosperity at home and security to our allies abroad," said Secretary Wright. "Rest assured, these agreements uphold the highest standards of nuclear safety and nonproliferation, while relying on the world's best nuclear technology and scientists, designed right here in the United States. Thanks to President Trump, the American nuclear renaissance is underway and will deliver long-term benefits to the American and Saudi people."

The White House pointed to the partnership as part of a broader effort under President Trump to restore US leadership within the international nuclear marketplace.

According to the Department of Energy, the primary objectives of the partnership are to expand American nuclear technology exports, create high-paying domestic jobs, foster long-term economic growth, strengthen energy and national security, reinforce global nonproliferation standards, and deepen strategic ties with Saudi Arabia.

Following the formal signing, the civil nuclear agreement now moves to Congress for statutory review.

The agreement was first reported by The Wall Street Journal on Tuesday night. The report stated that the multi-billion-dollar deal guarantees American firms a commanding position in establishing the kingdom's atomic infrastructure while preventing rival foreign nations from securing the contract, according to the report.

Under a central term of the arrangement, American companies could construct a uranium enrichment plant in Saudi Arabia if an upcoming joint feasibility evaluation validates the initiative. US officials maintain that active American oversight will prevent the program from turning toward military applications.

Earlier on Wednesday, the Zionist Organization of America (ZOA) urged Congress to reject the proposed US-Saudi civilian nuclear agreement, warning that the arrangement could fuel nuclear proliferation across the Middle East and threaten Israel's security.

In a statement, ZOA National President Morton A. Klein described the proposed agreement as "a serious, dangerous mistake," arguing that it "seems likely to lead to widespread nuclear proliferation throughout the Middle East and redouble Iran’s determination to rapidly obtain nuclear weapons at all costs."

Riyadh has consistently argued that an atomic framework is crucial to leverage its unproven uranium deposits for domestic energy demands. Transitioning to nuclear power would allow the kingdom to preserve more crude oil for foreign export, raising state revenue.