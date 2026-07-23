The United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) updated overnight Wednesday that a tanker was attacked in the Red Sea near the Saudi city of Al-Shuqaiq, north of the Yemeni coast.

Iran’s Tasnim news agency reported that the targeted vessel was a Saudi oil tanker carrying approximately half a million barrels of crude oil, which was hit by a missile launched from within Yemeni territory.

Subsequently, Yahya Saree, military spokesperson for Yemen's Houthi rebels, confirmed that the Iranian-backed rebels targeted oil tankers in the Red Sea region.

In his statement, he clarified that the strikes were carried out as part of the Houthis' efforts to enforce a naval blockade in the area.

"We attacked two Saudi oil tankers using missiles and drones after they violated the naval blockade. Furthermore, we forced ten other vessels to turn around," Saree said.

On Monday, Saree announced an immediate Houthi naval embargo against Saudi Arabia, marking the sharpest escalation between the two forces since a 2022 truce.

Speaking on air, Saree threatened retaliatory strikes if Saudi Arabia escalates military operations.

“The Houthi forces announce a maritime embargo against the Saudi enemy, based on the equation of ‘an eye for an eye,’ which enters into force immediately upon the publication of this statement," he said. “In addition, we affirm our people’s right to respond to a blockade with a blockade, and to respond to any escalation with escalation."

Saudi Arabia, in response, pledged to deploy all lawful measures under international law to safeguard its shipping.

Monday’s back-and-forth followed an incident two weeks ago in which at least 50 Houthi rebels were killed and dozens more wounded during intense clashes with Yemeni government forces south of Hodeidah province in western Yemen.