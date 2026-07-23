Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu issued a statement in English today (Thursday), in which he addressed the statements of United States President Donald Trump saying that Saudi Arabia must join the Abraham Accords for the recent nuclear deal with the US to go into effect.

Netanyahu wrote: "The joint American and Israeli military action against the genocidal regime in Tehran and Israel's crushing of Iran's terror axis have created the possibility to expand the circle of peace."

"As President Trump has said, Saudi Arabia's joining of the Abraham Accords would be an historic leap forward for peace in the Middle East. Peace through Strength," he said.

President Trump stated earlier today that the nuclear agreement his administration signed this week with Saudi Arabia has a condition: Saudi Arabia must join the Abraham Accords and normalize its relations with Israel.

"The Civil Nuclear Deal (There will be no enrichment of material!) being made between the United States Department of Energy and Saudi Arabia, which pertains only to non-military use such as the ones that Iran and UAE (and others) already have, will be approved, but is totally subject to Saudi Arabia joining the very respected and successful Abraham Accords. The United States is not opposed to Civil (Non-Enriched) Nuclear Facilities. Thank you for your attention to this matter! President DONALD J. TRUMP," Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform.

Last night, the Americans officially announced the signing of a cooperation agreement with Saudi Arabia, under which the United States will provide comprehensive assistance in developing a nuclear program for civilian needs.

According to reports, the agreement will remain in effect for 30 years and will allow American companies to borrow and build nuclear power plants in Saudi Arabia.

Alongside the agreement, a monitoring mechanism was formulated that will operate directly with the American government and not with the International Atomic Energy Agency.