US President Donald Trump stated today (Thursday) that the nuclear agreement his administration signed this week with Saudi Arabia has a condition: Saudi Arabia must join the Abraham Accords and normalize its relations with Israel.

"The Civil Nuclear Deal (There will be no enrichment of material!) being made between the United States Department of Energy and Saudi Arabia, which pertains only to non-military use such as the ones that Iran and UAE (and others) already have, will be approved, but is totally subject to Saudi Arabia joining the very respected and successful Abraham Accords. The United States is not opposed to Civil (Non-Enriched) Nuclear Facilities. Thank you for your attention to this matter! President DONALD J. TRUMP," Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform.

US Secretary of Energy Chris Wright and Saudi Minister of Energy Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman on Wednesday formally signed a peaceful nuclear cooperation agreement, setting the stage for a long-term economic and energy partnership between the two nations.

According to a statement from the Department of Energy, the pact, commonly referred to as a 123 agreement under the Atomic Energy Act of 1954, was executed alongside an accompanying bilateral safeguards agreement. Together, the two documents establish the legal framework for a multi-billion-dollar alliance intended to span decades while reinforcing international nuclear nonproliferation standards.

Under the terms of the agreement, American companies will gain significant commercial access to Saudi Arabia’s emerging nuclear energy infrastructure. Department officials noted that the expanded footprint will directly benefit US manufacturing, industrial workers, and domestic supply chains while assisting Saudi Arabia in addressing its long-term power needs.

Additionally, federal officials stated that the combined agreements enhance both domestic and Middle Eastern security by upholding rigorous protocols for nuclear safety, security, and nonproliferation, while bolstering the global competitive position of American civil nuclear technology.

"These agreements reflect our two nations' shared commitment to strengthening US-Saudi commercial relations, delivering prosperity at home and security to our allies abroad," said Secretary Wright. "Rest assured, these agreements uphold the highest standards of nuclear safety and nonproliferation, while relying on the world's best nuclear technology and scientists, designed right here in the United States. Thanks to President Trump, the American nuclear renaissance is underway and will deliver long-term benefits to the American and Saudi people."

The White House pointed to the partnership as part of a broader effort under President Trump to restore US leadership within the international nuclear marketplace.