Saudi Arabia categorically dismissed claims by Houthi terrorists accusing the Kingdom of enforcing a siege on the Yemeni population and hindering maritime transit, pledging to deploy all lawful measures under international law to safeguard its shipping.

In a Monday statement quoted by the Saudi Gazette, the Saudi Foreign Ministry highlighted ongoing efforts alongside Yemen's recognized government to alleviate regional hardship through infrastructure projects, direct budget funding, and fuel deliveries for power grids.

Riyadh noted that during the first six months of 2026, more than 300 commercial ships carrying food, fuel, raw materials, and essentials docked at northern ports, including Hodeidah, Al Salif, and Ras Issa. The ministry emphasized that security protocols aimed at halting illicit arms transfers persist under UN Security Council Resolution 2216.

The ministry pointed to a history of Houthi aggressive acts dating back to 2020, pointing out that these hostilities have intensified economic distress, disrupted civil transport, depleted state revenue, and exacerbated living conditions in Houthi-administered territories.

Riyadh asserted that the terrorists are fabricating accusations against the Kingdom to distract from domestic public dissatisfaction and worsening financial troubles. Reaffirming its commitment to a peaceful resolution, Saudi Arabia stressed its continued backing of UN peace initiatives, including a proposed roadmap accepted by Yemen's recognized government but left unannounced by the Houthis.

The response followed a televised declaration earlier on Monday by the Iran-aligned Houthi movement proclaiming an immediate naval embargo against Saudi Arabia, marking the sharpest escalation between the two forces since the 2022 truce.

Speaking on air, Houthi military spokesperson Yahya Saree threatened retaliatory strikes if Saudi Arabia escalates military operations.

“The Houthi forces announce a maritime embargo against the Saudi enemy, based on the equation of ‘an eye for an eye,’ which enters into force immediately upon the publication of this statement," Saree said. “In addition, we affirm our people’s right to respond to a blockade with a blockade, and to respond to any escalation with escalation."

While the Houthis provided no technical details on how the blockade would be implemented, the threat immediately unsettled global shipping channels across the Red Sea and the Bab el-Mandeb Strait, a crucial transit corridor connecting to the Gulf of Aden and the Suez Canal.

Monday’s back-and-forth followed an incident two weeks ago in which at least 50 Houthi rebels were killed and dozens more wounded during intense clashes with Yemeni government forces south of Hodeidah province in western Yemen.