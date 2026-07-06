At least 50 Houthi operatives were killed and dozens more wounded during intense clashes with Yemeni government forces south of Hodeidah province in western Yemen.

The fighting is described as the most severe since the military truce between the government and the Houthis came into effect in April 2022.

Yemeni Minister of State Walid Al-Qudaimi said the clashes took place on the Jabal Dubas front, north of the city of Hays, between the government-aligned Tihama Zaraniq Brigades and Houthi rebel forces. According to Al-Qudaimi, more than 50 Houthi fighters were killed, and dozens were injured.

In a post on X, Al-Qudaimi said 15 government troops were also killed in the fighting.

He added that the Houthis continue to launch what he described as "suicide attacks" against positions held by the Tihama Zaraniq Brigades in an effort to advance toward government-controlled areas in southern Hodeidah.

On Sunday evening, Chairman of Yemen's Presidential Leadership Council Rashad Al-Alimi held a telephone conversation with council member Tareq Saleh to receive an update on the military situation along the western coast following the reported repulsion of a Houthi ground attack and infiltration attempt south of Hodeidah.

According to official media, Al-Alimi was briefed on the recent fighting involving National Resistance forces, which reportedly thwarted the Houthi infiltration attempt and forced the attackers to withdraw after sustaining casualties.

Al-Alimi stressed the importance of maintaining the highest level of military readiness and coordinating operations among the various military units to confront any escalation that could undermine stability in the country.

Military sources said heavy fighting has continued since Friday evening between the Tihama Zaraniq Brigades stationed in government-held areas south of Hodeidah and Houthi forces.

According to the sources, the clashes began after the Houthis launched an assault backed by heavy artillery fire against positions of the 14th Infantry Brigade (Second Zaraniq) on the Dubas front north of Hays. Government forces, reinforced with additional troops, were able to repel the attack.