The Iran-backed Houthi rebel movement announced on Monday that it was imposing an immediate naval blockade on Saudi Arabia, marking one of its most significant threats against the Kingdom since the fragile truce that largely halted cross-border fighting in 2022.

In a televised statement, Houthi military spokesperson Yahya Saree warned that any further Saudi military action would be met with an overwhelming response.

“The Houthi forces announce a maritime embargo against the Saudi enemy, based on the equation of ‘an eye for an eye,’ which enters into force immediately upon the publication of this statement," Saree said. “In addition, we affirm our people’s right to respond to a blockade with a blockade, and to respond to any escalation with escalation."

The Houthis did not provide operational details on how they intend to enforce the blockade. However, the announcement immediately raised concerns over maritime security in the Red Sea and the Bab el-Mandab Strait, one of the world's most strategically important shipping lanes linking the Red Sea with the Gulf of Aden and the Suez Canal.

The declaration follows a sharp deterioration in tensions between the Houthis and Saudi Arabia. According to regional and international media reports, the Houthis recently accused Saudi Arabia of carrying out airstrikes on Sana'a International Airport. The internationally recognized Yemeni government, backed by Riyadh, acknowledged responsibility for the operation, saying it was intended to prevent the arrival of an Iranian aircraft.

In retaliation, the Houthis launched missile attacks toward Saudi territory, including areas near Abha Airport in the Kingdom's southwest, signaling the collapse of months of relative calm between the two sides.

Analysts say the announcement is aimed not only at Saudi Arabia but also at the United States and its regional allies. In recent weeks, intelligence assessments and regional reporting have suggested that Iran has encouraged its allied groups to demonstrate their ability to disrupt maritime traffic if regional tensions continue to escalate.

The Bab el-Mandeb Strait is a critical artery for global commerce, with millions of barrels of oil and a substantial portion of international container shipping passing through the waterway every day. Previous Houthi attacks on commercial vessels have already forced shipping companies to reroute traffic around Africa, increasing transportation costs and delivery times worldwide.

Energy markets reacted quickly to Monday's announcement, with oil prices rising on concerns that renewed instability in the Red Sea could threaten global energy supplies and commercial shipping.

Saudi Arabia had not issued an official response immediately following the Houthi announcement. Regional governments have nevertheless expressed growing concern that the latest escalation could undermine years of diplomatic efforts to reduce hostilities in Yemen and increase the risk of a broader regional confrontation.

While it remains unclear whether the Houthis possess the capability to impose an effective naval blockade against Saudi Arabia, security experts note that even a limited campaign targeting commercial vessels or threatening shipping routes could have significant economic and strategic consequences well beyond the Middle East.