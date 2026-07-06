A commercial vessel navigating the Red Sea came under fire on Sunday, prompting an armed response from the ship’s defensive team in an area closely monitored for regional terrorist activity.

The emergency maritime event was detected by the British military, which confirmed that a cargo carrier had activated its onboard defense protocols during a sudden confrontation with a small, hostile watercraft.

"A cargo vessel has triggered a distress alert stating that they are under attack by unknown armed assailants. Authorities are investigating," stated the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) in its initial tracking report, as quoted by DW.

The security breach occurred roughly 30 nautical miles southwest of Hodeida. The strategic port municipality is currently governed by Iran-supported Houthi rebels.

According to intelligence shared by the UKMTO, a motorized skiff aggressively closed the distance to the bulk carrier and initiated a volley of gunfire. Onboard private security contractors immediately returned fire, successfully repelling the boarding threat. Following the brief exchange, the attackers turned back and retreated toward a larger parent vessel positioned roughly 2 nautical miles away. The larger vessel was operating with its automatic identification system deactivated to prevent global tracking.

No regional organization or group has come forward to claim responsibility for the ambush.

The security situation in the corridor originally deteriorated in 2023, when Houthi forces launched an ongoing campaign of drone and missile strikes against commercial shipping networks.

The rebel group initiated those operations in response to the Israeli military offensive inside Gaza, which followed the October 7 Hamas terrorist attacks that same year.

Israel several times launched retaliatory airstrikes , eliminating dozens of senior Houthi officials.

The rebels halted their attacks when the ceasefire in Gaza went into effect last October, but fired missiles towards Israel recently, during the escalation with Iran.