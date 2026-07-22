In a series of planned moves, the Hamas terrorist organization has been working in recent months to strengthen its ties with clan leaders and local mukhtars in the Gaza Strip as part of an effort to solidify its position ahead of the expected establishment of a technocratic government.

Kan Reshet Bet reported that Hamas is seeking to install figures loyal to the organization in key positions within Gaza's municipal and family leadership structures by organizing elections for clan councils and appointing mukhtars aligned with the terror group.

To ensure these figures remain dependent on Hamas' organizational structure and to reinforce Hamas' influence among them, the terror group has begun offering direct incentives and benefits. These include assistance in resolving internal family disputes, granting various privileges, and providing humanitarian aid benefits.

Palestinian Arab security sources said Hamas has intensified efforts to place loyalists at the head of neighborhood committees, refugee camps, and displaced persons' centers across the Gaza Strip.

The moves come amid the growing influence of Gaza's clans during the war and are intended to restore Hamas' dominance in the internal arena while tightening its control over the civilian arena.

According to the sources, Hamas aims to harness the influence of local leaders to advance its own objectives, maintain civil stability on its own terms, reduce signs of anarchy, and expand its oversight and control throughout the Strip.

Earlier this month, the Hamas government in the Gaza Strip announced its resignation in order to allow a technocratic committee to assume responsibility for administering the territory.

Hamas clarified that all government ministry employees will remain in their positions under the committee's administration.

Senior Israeli officials commented on the announcement, saying it is "nothing more than a meaningless spin and a stalling tactic intended to facilitate the entry of the technocratic committee into Gaza."

"We received indications from sources in Gaza as early as yesterday that this was going to happen, but Palestinian sources told us it is merely a symbolic step meant to create the appearance of progress for the mediators. In practice, all officials remain in their positions and Hamas continues to rule. From Hamas's perspective, the move is intended to allow the technocratic committee to enter under conditions favorable to the organization, while Hamas continues to manage affairs behind the scenes."

Hamas spokesman in the Gaza Strip, Hazem Qassem, told Al Araby TV: "The decision to resign from the leadership of the Government Emergency Committee is an important one, supporting the movement's position that it will not be part of the arrangements for the day after the war in the Gaza Strip."

According to Qassem, the move is intended to enable the national committee for administering the Gaza Strip to begin its work, including facilitating the entry of humanitarian aid and advancing reconstruction efforts.

Following Hamas' announcement, Israeli political sources warned, "The 'resignation' of the Hamas government is meaningless because all ministry employees, except for the ministers themselves, will remain in their positions."

"It is a meaningless political spin designed to create a false impression for the Americans and buy more time so Hamas will not be seen as the party violating the ceasefire agreement."