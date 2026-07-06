The Hamas government in the Gaza Strip announced today that it is resigning in order to allow a technocratic committee to assume responsibility for administering the territory.

Hamas clarified that all government ministry employees will remain in their positions under the committee's administration.

Senior Israeli officials commented on the announcement, saying it is "nothing more than a meaningless spin and a stalling tactic intended to facilitate the entry of the technocratic committee into Gaza."

"We received indications from sources in Gaza as early as yesterday that this was going to happen, but Palestinian sources told us it is merely a symbolic step meant to create the appearance of progress for the mediators. In practice, all officials remain in their positions and Hamas continues to rule. From Hamas's perspective, the move is intended to allow the technocratic committee to enter under conditions favorable to the organization, while Hamas continues to manage affairs behind the scenes."

Hamas spokesman in the Gaza Strip, Hazem Qassem, told Al Araby TV: "The decision to resign from the leadership of the Government Emergency Committee is an important one, supporting the movement's position that it will not be part of the arrangements for the day after the war in the Gaza Strip."

According to Qassem, the move is intended to enable the national committee for administering the Gaza Strip to begin its work, including facilitating the entry of humanitarian aid and advancing reconstruction efforts.