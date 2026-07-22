US President Donald Trump announced Tuesday that he has instructed federal agencies to permit American commercial airlines to operate direct flights to Lebanon. The directive follows a bilateral meeting at the White House with Lebanese President Joseph Aoun.

"After meeting with the President of Lebanon, Joseph Aoun, who has done a remarkable job working to transform his Country, I am hereby directing my Administration to allow all U.S. airline carriers to fly directly to Lebanon so that Americans can easily visit this beautiful land," Trump wrote on Truth Social.

In his statement, Trump commended Aoun for doing a "remarkable job" in leading reform efforts in Lebanon and encouraged international partners to restore direct commercial air connections as well.

Direct commercial routes between the United States and Lebanon have remained suspended since 1985. Washington halted service following the high-profile hijacking of TWA Flight 847 and ongoing security risks stemming from the Lebanese civil war.

Trump’s decision was reached during discussions with Aoun that focused on strengthening bilateral relations, continuing US backing for the Lebanese Armed Forces (LAF), and supporting the execution of a recent framework agreement brokered between Lebanon and Israel in Washington.