The new United States ambassador to Lebanon, Michel Issa, declared that Israel “does not require the permission of the United States” to defend itself.

“Israel assesses its own security needs and will take whatever measures it deems necessary to protect its citizens,” Issa told Haaretz in an interview.

He stressed that Washington is in full contact with the Lebanese government and is “strongly urging them to implement their own historic decision to disarm Hezbollah.”

According to Issa, the US commitment to this decision “is essential for restoring the authority of the Lebanese state and safeguarding the country’s future.”

Issa added, “Disarming Hezbollah and other terrorist organizations in Lebanon, as well as ending Iran’s proxy activities more broadly, is a key step to ensuring peace in Lebanon and across the region.”

Issa declined to comment on the likelihood of diplomatic talks between Israel and Lebanon.

The interview with Issa comes as tensions remain high, a year into a US- and French-backed ceasefire between Israel and Hezbollah. Israel accuses Beirut of failing to uphold its obligation to disarm Hezbollah, which is designated a terrorist organization by the US.

Israel has struck Hezbollah targets in Lebanon as the terrorist organization continues to rebuild its military infrastructure and maintain an armed presence near Israel’s northern border.

Most recently, Israel eliminated Hezbollah’s Chief of Staff, Haytham Ali Tabtabai, in a strike in Beirut.

Responding to the elimination, Hezbollah’s leader Naim Qassem declared on Friday that the terror group has the right to respond.

In a televised speech, Qassem called the killing “a blatant aggression and a heinous crime,” stressing, “We have the right to respond, and we will determine the timing for that.”

Issa, who assumed his post two weeks ago and also serves as acting US special envoy to the region, replacing Tom Barrack, told Haaretz that US priorities in Lebanon include achieving “a durable peace between Lebanon and Israel and supporting Lebanon’s sovereignty.”

He emphasized halting Iran’s proxy activities and disarming Hezbollah as essential steps, while also promoting “a peaceful and prosperous future for Lebanon through strengthening commercial opportunities for Americans in Lebanon and with Lebanese partners.”