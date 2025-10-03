The Trump administration has approved $230 million in aid to Lebanon’s security forces, signaling US support for efforts to disarm Hezbollah following a year of conflict with Israel, Reuters reported on Thursday.

Sources in Washington and Beirut confirmed the funding breakdown: $190 million for the Lebanese Armed Forces (LAF) and $40 million for the Internal Security Forces (ISF).

Democratic congressional aides said the funds were released just before the close of the US fiscal year on September 30. “For a small country like Lebanon, that's really, really significant,” one aide told reporters, speaking anonymously.

The State Department declined to comment.

Lebanon’s cabinet recently tasked the army with formulating a plan for disarming Hezbollah by the end of 2025.

The Lebanese cabinet later welcomed a military proposal to disarm Hezbollah, though no formal vote was held and no timeline was set for implementation.