The Trump administration has approved $230 million in aid to Lebanon’s security forces, signaling US support for efforts to disarm Hezbollah following a year of conflict with Israel, Reuters reported on Thursday.
Sources in Washington and Beirut confirmed the funding breakdown: $190 million for the Lebanese Armed Forces (LAF) and $40 million for the Internal Security Forces (ISF).
Democratic congressional aides said the funds were released just before the close of the US fiscal year on September 30. “For a small country like Lebanon, that's really, really significant,” one aide told reporters, speaking anonymously.
The State Department declined to comment.
Lebanon’s cabinet recently tasked the army with formulating a plan for disarming Hezbollah by the end of 2025.
The Lebanese cabinet later welcomed a military proposal to disarm Hezbollah, though no formal vote was held and no timeline was set for implementation.
Hezbollah leader Naim Qassem condemned the Lebanese government's plan to disarm the terror organization. He has repeatedly vowed that Hezbollah would keep its arms.