The United States administration has canceled all scheduled meetings with Lebanese Armed Forces (LAF) Commander General Rodolphe Haykal, according to a report by Lebanon's MTV. The report states that the Lebanese Embassy in Washington also canceled a reception that was planned in his honor.

MTV's correspondent in Washington cited American discontent with a recent statement issued by the LAF, which, according to US officials, referred to Israel as an "enemy" and blamed it for escalating tensions while failing to criticize Hezbollah. The US considers Israel a key ally and is the principal provider of support to the Lebanese military.

The LAF statement, released following an incident on November 16, read: "The Israeli enemy insists on violating Lebanese sovereignty, destabilizing Lebanon, and obstructing the army's deployment in the south. The latest of these condemned attacks was its targeting of a UNIFIL patrol." The statement added that the army is working with friendly nations to halt these violations, which it described as "a serious escalation."

According to MTV, this message sparked outrage among several members of the US Congress and prompted internal debate about the future of American military assistance to Lebanon. As a result, the US administration informed the Lebanese Embassy of its decision to suspend the scheduled meetings with General Haykal, including his planned gathering with members of the Lebanese-American community, some of whom had traveled from other states to attend.

Senator Lindsey Graham strongly criticized the Lebanese military leadership, stating, "It is clear that the Lebanese Chief Head of Defense -- because of a reference to Israel as the enemy and his weak, almost non-existent effort to disarm Hezbollah -- is a giant setback for efforts to move Lebanon forward. This combination makes the Lebanese Armed Forces not a very good investment for America."

Senator Joni Ernst also expressed her disappointment, saying, "The LAF is a strategic partner, and - as I discussed with the CHOD in August - Israel has given Lebanon a real opportunity to free itself from Iran-backed Hezbollah terrorists. Instead of seizing that opportunity and working together to disarm Hezbollah, the CHOD is shamefully directing blame at Israel."

MTV further reported that the issue has now been referred directly to US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, who has taken custody of the case within the State Department and the relevant congressional committees. Rubio plays a central role in shaping US policy toward Lebanon, particularly in military aid. According to MTV's sources, continued US cooperation with the LAF will now hinge directly on its future positions, especially regarding the border situation and the disarmament of Hezbollah. Any rhetoric conflicting with US policy toward Israel is expected to have immediate consequences for the relationship.