The US State Department on Monday renewed its travel advisory to US citizens worldwide, citing the tensions in the Middle East.

“Due to heightened tensions in the Middle East, the security environment remains complex with the potential for unforeseen escalation," the State Department wrote in a post on social media.

“Americans currently in the Middle East should exercise caution and heightened vigilance and should be prepared for possible flight cancellations, periodic airspace closures, and potential travel disruptions," the statement added.

US citizens worldwide were urged to monitor embassy and consular security alerts, local authorities, and the news for breaking developments. “Americans outside the Middle East should reconsider travel to and through the region," the State Department cautioned.

Finally, the statement said, “US diplomatic facilities, including outside the Middle East, have been targeted. Iran and groups supportive of Iran may target other US interests overseas or at locations associated with the United States and Americans throughout the world."

On Saturday, the State Department issued a similar alert for US citizens, citing “heightened tensions in the Middle East."

Monday’s warning came as US Central Command (CENTCOM) announced that it had completed another round of strikes against Iran, the tenth consecutive night of strikes against the Islamic Republic.

“US forces struck Iranian military command centers, maritime capabilities, missile and drone launch sites, and air defense systems to degrade Iran's ability to continue attacking commercial vessels flowing through the Strait of Hormuz," said CENTCOM.

The statement added that commercial vessel transits through the vital international maritime corridor continue. CENTCOM also stated that, since early May, its forces have helped facilitate the transit of approximately 900 commercial vessels and 450 million barrels of crude oil.

“American forces remain postured and prepared to hold Iran accountable for unwarranted aggression toward civilian mariners seeking to freely and openly transit the strait," the statement concluded.

Earlier on Monday, US President Donald Trump issued a stern warning to Iran not to kill additional US servicemembers.

"Every time Iran kills an American Soldier they will pay for that killing many times over!" Trump declared.

He noted that the directive has been passed on to Secretary of War, Pete Hegseth, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, Daniel Caine, and "every Leader in the Military."