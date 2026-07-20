US President Donald Trump on Monday issued a stern warning to Iran not to kill additional US servicemembers.

"Every time Iran kills an American Soldier they will pay for that killing many times over!" Trump declared.

He noted that the directive has been passed on to Secretary of War, Pete Hegseth, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, Daniel Caine, and "every Leader in the Military."

On Saturday, the US Central Command (CENTCOM) announced the passing of two US service members and the missing status of one in Jordan following an Iranian attack on Friday. After a thorough search, U.S. military personnel found unidentified remains at the location earlier today. An examination process to verify the remains is ongoing.

Separately, a US service member in northern Iraq was killed in action on Saturday during a controlled detonation of unexploded ordnance from a downed Iranian one-way attack drone. A second service member was wounded and continues to receive medical treatment for a minor injury.