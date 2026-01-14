For the second consecutive day, the US State Department on Tuesday urged US citizens in Iran to leave that country immediately.

“US citizens should leave Iran now. Consider departing by land to Turkey or Armenia, if safe to do so," the official social media account of the US Department of State Consular Affairs wrote.

“Protests across Iran continue to escalate. Increased security measures, road closures, public transportation disruptions, and internet blockages are ongoing. The Government of Iran has restricted access to mobile, landline, and national internet networks. Airlines continue to limit or cancel flights to and from Iran, with several suspending service," it added.

On Monday, the State Department issued an urgent security alert , warning American citizens in Iran to leave the country immediately as nationwide protests intensify and conditions grow increasingly unstable.

Americans who remain in the country were advised to shelter in a secure location with essential supplies, avoid demonstrations, maintain a low profile, and monitor local media for rapid developments. The alert also urges US citizens to keep phones charged, stay in contact with family, and enroll in the Smart Traveler Enrollment Program (STEP) for ongoing updates.

The advisory highlighted significant risks for US-Iranian dual nationals, noting that Iran does not recognize dual citizenship and treats such individuals solely as Iranian citizens. The alert warns that showing a US passport or having ties to the United States can lead to questioning, arrest, or detention.

US President Donald Trump on Tuesday warned in an interview with CBS News that the United States is prepared to “take very strong action" if Iran begins hanging anti-government protesters.

The President noted he is aware a “pretty substantial number" of demonstrators have already been killed during more than two weeks of unrest. According to CBS News sources, at least 12,000 - and possibly as many as 20,000 - are feared dead.

Speaking to reporters later, following his visit to Detroit, Trump said, "I'm going back to the White House now, we're going to look at the whole situation that's going on in Iran... We'll get some accurate numbers as to what's happening with regard to the killing."