US Central Command (CENTCOM) announced that US forces began a new round of strikes against Iran on Monday at 4:00 p.m. ET (11:00 p.m. Israel time).

This marks the tenth consecutive night that US forces have struck targets in Iran.

"The strikes are designed to further degrade Iranian military capabilities used to attack commercial shipping in the Strait of Hormuz," it said.

Prior to the announcement, Iranian media reported of explosions in the port cities of Bandar Abbas and Sirik.

Subsequent reports said that air defense systems had been activated near the Bushehr nuclear power plant. Explosions were also reported in Isfahan.

Meanwhile, sirens sounded in Kuwait following the launch of ballistic missiles and unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) from Iran. The Kuwaiti Armed Forces confirmed that the country's air defense systems were fully activated and are actively working to intercept the incoming threats in its airspace.

Earlier on Monday, US President Donald Trump issued a stern warning to Iran not to kill additional US servicemembers.

"Every time Iran kills an American Soldier they will pay for that killing many times over!" Trump declared.

He noted that the directive has been passed on to Secretary of War, Pete Hegseth, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, Daniel Caine, and "every Leader in the Military."

On Monday morning, CENTCOM announced that it had successfully completed the ninth consecutive evening of strikes against Iran.

“CENTCOM assets targeted Iranian military command centers, air defense and coastal surveillance sites, maritime capabilities, missile and drone launch sites, and communications networks to further diminish Iran's ability to attack commercial vessels and civilian mariners transiting the Strait of Hormuz," it said.

The statement further noted, “The US military is holding Iran accountable at the Commander in Chief's direction. CENTCOM forces remain highly vigilant, focused, lethal, and ready."