Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) creditedits strikes on US forces in Jordan to intelligence from locals and soldiers.

"We thank the residents of Jordan and the soldiers of the Jordanian Army for their cooperation and the precise intelligence you provided, which enabled the precise targeting and destruction of 20 buildings in the area of Al-Azraq Air Base where US soldiers were stationed."

According to the IRGC statement, the attack, which targeted logistical facilities used by US forces operating in the region, was carried out using drones and missiles.

On Sunday, reports said that Jordanian authorities evacuated Aqaba's international airport and seaport, located near Eilat. The US Embassy in Jordan said the evacuation was carried out due to a "credible and specific threat."

Earlier this week, the Wall Street Journal reported that Iran has adapted its tactics to overcome US air defense systems. US officials said Iran's ability to strike sensitive targets has raised concerns that it may be receiving intelligence support and targeting assistance from China or Russia.