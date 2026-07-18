Two US service members in Jordan were killed Friday in action as US Central Command (CENTCOM) and partner forces defended against Iranian ballistic missile and drone attacks. Additionally, one service member is currently missing, CENTCOM announced Saturday evening.

Four American service members were medically evacuated to Jordanian hospitals, CENTCOM added. They have since been discharged.

Other personnel who were evaluated for minor injuries have returned to duty.

The statement stressed, "Out of respect for the families, CENTCOM will withhold additional information, including the identities of the fallen warriors, until 24 hours after the next of kin have been notified."

US Central Command (CENTCOM) announced on Friday that its forces launched a round of strikes against Iran for the seventh consecutive night.

"The strikes are designed to continue degrading Iranian military capabilities at the Commander in Chief's direction," it stated.

About two hours before CENTCOM’s official announcement, Iranian media reported explosions in the port city of Bandar Abbas.

Residents also reported hearing explosions in Bushehr province and Sirik, with additional reports of blasts on Qeshm Island.

Later, a senior US official told Channel 12 News that Iran launched a ballistic missile toward a US base in Saudi Arabia. The official did not specify whether anyone was injured.

Explosions were also heard in Jordan and in Kuwait.