Iran launched missiles toward the Jordanian city of Aqaba, located just five kilometers (three miles) from Eilat.

Air raid sirens sounded in the Jordanian city, while residents of Eilat reported hearing explosions, apparently caused by interception efforts.

According to security officials, US air defense systems intercepted several missiles launched from Iran toward Aqaba.

At the same time, two Iron Dome interceptors were launched from Israel to destroy interceptor debris that was at risk of crossing into Israeli territory and striking the Eilat area. The debris was successfully intercepted, eliminating the need to activate sirens in the city.

Earlier, the IDF announced that launches from Iran toward Aqaba had been identified and warned of the possibility of spillover into Israeli territory as a result of the attack.

The military said that alerts could be activated in southern Israel and instructed the public to enter protected spaces if a warning is issued and remain there until further notice.

The IDF added that there are currently no changes to Home Front Command guidelines. It said the public would be updated if there are any further changes to the security assessment.

Earlier, it was reported that Jordanian authorities evacuated Aqaba's international airport and seaport, located near Eilat. The US Embassy in Jordan said the evacuation was carried out due to a "credible and specific threat."

In a statement, the embassy advised US citizens to avoid traveling to the airport or the seaport and to continue following the security instructions issued by Jordanian authorities. It also said that the advisory against travel to military bases in Jordan remains in effect.

American citizens were urged to avoid demonstrations and large gatherings, stay away from areas with a heavy police presence, monitor local media, and follow the instructions of local authorities. Travelers whose flights were affected were advised to contact their airlines directly.

The embassy also called on US citizens to exercise increased caution at locations associated with the United States, maintain a low profile, and enroll in the US State Department's Smart Traveler Enrollment Program (STEP), which provides security updates and enables the embassy to contact travelers in the event of an emergency.

Meanwhile, the CEO of Aqaba Ports Company told Reuters that the port continues to operate as usual. According to him, ships remain at the port as normal, and no closure or evacuation has taken place.