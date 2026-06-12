Over the past year, the IDF has established several security outposts east of the border fence with Jordan, within the security buffer zone between the fence and the Jordan River.

The move is unusual, and according to Galei Zahal (Army Radio), it is the first time in decades - since the period of the Nahal settlements - that the IDF has taken such a step.

According to the report, the new positions were established within Israeli territory, but beyond the existing border fence, and are staffed by groups of reservist soldiers. The outposts operate in the format of agricultural farms with a permanent presence on the ground.

The Israel-Jordan border officially runs along the center of the Jordan River. However, in the 1970s a fence was erected west of the river, near Highway 90, to create a military security zone. After the signing of the peace treaty with Jordan in 1994, most of the military positions in the area were abandoned.

In recent years, and especially following increased threats along the eastern border, the idea of restoring a permanent presence in the buffer zone began to take shape.

Security officials noted that in the past the initiative was rejected by Central Command commanders, but in the past year, Central Command Chief Maj. Gen. Avi Bluth approved the establishment of several new sites.

The outposts were set up in the area opposite the settlements of Tomer and Pezael in the Jordan Valley. Unlike previous arrangements with farmers who operated in the area for limited hours, these now involve a continuous presence of reservist soldiers living on-site and maintaining the area.

The defense establishment also set up a new control center overseeing the eastern border. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu recently visited the area, and IDF Chief of Staff Eyal Zamir conducted a large-scale command exercise to test troop readiness in the sector.

Doron Kadosh, military correspondent for Galei Zahal, described the move as “extremely significant," noting that it represents a return to the model of security outposts along the country’s borders. According to Kadosh, the initiative is part of a broader effort to strengthen Israel’s hold on the eastern border in light of emerging security challenges in the region.

The IDF confirmed the details, stating: “Several military positions have been established in the eastern border area in the format of security outposts, staffed by Area Defense soldiers. IDF forces are deployed along the eastern border and are working to strengthen border defense and ensure the safety of local residents."