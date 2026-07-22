After intercepting four of six missiles launched from Iran on Wednesday morning, the Jordanian military announced that it also intercepted four drones launched from Iran.

The Jordanian Armed Forces said four Iranian missiles were intercepted, while two others fell in unpopulated areas.

The launches were aimed at the Aqaba area, reports said. The Iranian Revolutionary Guards later confirmed that it had targeted the US bases King Faisal and Prince Hassan in Jordan.

Explosions were heard in Eilat due to the missile attacks on Aqaba.

The Eilat Municipality said security forces are searching open areas near Aqaba to rule out the possibility of falling debris.

No impacts sites were recorded in Israel, and there were no reports of injuries or damage.

Shortly after the launches towards Jordan, Iran announced that it had intercepted a "hostile" drone over Tehran on Tuesday night.