Mohsen Rezaei, military adviser to Iran's Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei, warned on Friday that if the United States continues striking Iran for another two to three days, the country will enter an "offensive and destructive" phase.

Speaking with state-run IRIB TV, Rezaei stated that the policy of "both war and negotiation" has ended.

He further threatened that if US attacks continue, Iran's armed forces will no longer limit themselves to retaliatory strikes, and US bases and forces will no longer be safe within any political borders.

Meanwhile on Friday, US Central Command (CENTCOM) announced that its forces launched a round of strikes against Iran for the seventh consecutive night.

"The strikes are designed to continue degrading Iranian military capabilities at the Commander in Chief's direction," it stated.

About two hours before CENTCOM’s official announcement, Iranian media reported explosions in the port city of Bandar Abbas.

Residents also reported hearing explosions in Bushehr province and Sirik, with additional reports of blasts on Qeshm Island.

On Thursday night, CENTCOM completed a major wave of strikes against Iran for the sixth night in a row, noting that fighter jets, aerial drones, and warships launched precision munitions that hit dozens of Iranian military targets such as coastal surveillance and air defense sites, military logistics infrastructure, and maritime capabilities.

Iranian media reported that the US strikes targeted a wide range of objectives, including Iranshahr Airport. Further reports indicated that the bridge connecting Bandar Abbas and Shiraz was attacked, as was a railway station in Bandar Abbas.

CENTCOM later stated that US forces destroyed a surveillance tower at the Chah Bahar Shahid Kalantari Port in Iran.

Despite the US military strikes on Iran, President Donald Trump has insisted that Iran wants to reach a deal with his administration, though he has also warned that US strikes on Iran will increase and target key infrastructure unless the Iranians engage in serious negotiations for a deal.

(Arutz Sheva-Israel National News' North American desk is keeping you updated until the start of Shabbat in New York. The time posted automatically on all Israel National News articles, however, is Israeli time.)