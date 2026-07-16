US Central Command (CENTCOM) announced on Wednesday night that it had concluded an evening wave of strikes against Iran at 9:00 p.m. ET (4:00 a.m. Israel time).

“US forces struck Iranian command centers, air defense sites, missile and drone capabilities, and coastal surveillance facilities to further degrade Iran's ability to threaten innocent mariners crewing commercial vessels transiting the Strait of Hormuz. CENTCOM used precision munitions to hit targets in multiple locations including Bandar Abbas," said the CENTCOM statement..

It further noted that in strikes earlier on Wednesday morning , American forces struck coastal defense and cruise missile sites on Greater Tunb Island during a 90-minute wave.

“The US military is holding Iran accountable at the Commander in Chief's direction," the statement concluded.

Previously, CENTCOM announced that its forces enforced naval blockade measures against Iran by disabling an unladen oil tanker attempting to sail toward an Iranian port in the Arabian Gulf.

According to CENTCOM’s statement, its forces “observed Curacao-flagged M/T Belma transiting international waters toward Kharg Island. The commercial vessel ignored multiple warnings as it attempted to violate the US blockade. A US aircraft disabled the vessel after firing hellfire missiles into the ship’s smokestack. The ship is no longer transiting to Iran."

The US Army resumed the naval blockade against vessels transiting to or from Iranian ports and coastal areas at 4:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday. CENTCOM noted that, during the first 24 hours of enforcement, CENTCOM has redirected two compliant commercial vessels and disabled one non-compliant vessel.

“US forces remain vigilant and prepared to ensure full compliance," the statement concluded.