United States forces launched strikes on Thursday evening against Iranian targets for the fifth consecutive night.

According to the US Central Command, the strikes aim at further degrading Iranian military capabilities.

Earlier in the evening, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt confirmed that the US blockade of ships entering and departing Iranian ports is in full effect. She noted that the blockade was reimposed due to "Iran's inability to honor their agreement with the United States of America."

She added that more than 10,000 US sailors, marines, and airmen, along with two aircraft carriers, more than 20 warships, and dozens of aircraft, are executing the blockade.

According to Leavitt, in the first 24 hours of the blockade, CENTCOM redirected two compliant commercial vessels and "disabled" one compliant vessel.