US President Donald Trump was asked by NewsNation on Saturday about Iran’s announcement that it was no longer abiding by the US-Iran Memorandum of Understanding and replied, “I couldn’t care less."

Commenting on the deaths of two US service members in Jordan, the President said it was “a very sad thing".

Trump added that the troops died “in service of our country" and reiterated that the war’s central objective is “never allowing Iran to have a nuclear weapon."

Trump’s comments came after Iranian state television published comments attributed to Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei, who said Iran would no longer honor its commitments under the MOU and stated that Trump’s signature is “worthless and invalid."

Iran’s announcement followed a seventh night of US strikes against targets in Iran, as Iran continues to violate the ceasefire agreement with the US and attacks commercial ships in the Strait of Hormuz.

Despite the US military strikes on Iran, Trump has insisted that Iran wants to reach a deal with his administration, though he has also warned that US strikes on Iran will increase and target key infrastructure unless the Iranians engage in serious negotiations for a deal.

Mohsen Rezaei, military adviser to Iran's Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei, warned on Friday that if the United States continues striking Iran for another two to three days, the country will enter an "offensive and destructive" phase.

Speaking with state-run IRIB TV, Rezaei stated that the policy of "both war and negotiation" has ended.

He further threatened that if US attacks continue, Iran's armed forces will no longer limit themselves to retaliatory strikes, and US bases and forces will no longer be safe within any political borders.