US Central Command (CENTCOM) announced on Friday that its forces launched a round of strikes against Iran for the seventh consecutive night.

"The strikes are designed to continue degrading Iranian military capabilities at the Commander in Chief's direction," it stated.

About two hours before CENTCOM’s official announcement, Iranian media reported explosions in the port city of Bandar Abbas.

Residents also reported hearing explosions in Bushehr province and Sirik, with additional reports of blasts on Qeshm Island.

On Thursday night, CENTCOM completed a major wave of strikes against Iran for the sixth night in a row, noting that fighter jets, aerial drones, and warships launched precision munitions that hit dozens of Iranian military targets such as coastal surveillance and air defense sites, military logistics infrastructure, and maritime capabilities.

Iranian media reported that the US strikes targeted a wide range of objectives, including Iranshahr Airport. Further reports indicated that the bridge connecting Bandar Abbas and Shiraz was attacked, as was a railway station in Bandar Abbas.

CENTCOM later stated that US forces destroyed a surveillance tower at the Chah Bahar Shahid Kalantari Port in Iran.

The tower was part of a maritime surveillance network along Iran’s Gulf of Oman coastline that was used for decades by the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) to monitor commercial vessels traveling through the Strait of Hormuz, the statement said.

The strike has reduced the IRGC’s ability to coordinate attacks against civilian maritime crews and was carried out to protect freedom of navigation in regional waters, according to US forces.

(Arutz Sheva-Israel National News' North American desk is keeping you updated until the start of Shabbat in New York. The time posted automatically on all Israel National News articles, however, is Israeli time.)